Muskogee building permits 08.13.22

110 W. Martin Luther King St., Green Country Behavioral Health, commercial new construction, $2,500,000.
3712 River Bend Drive, Mary Ann Miller Trust, single family dwelling, $408,000.
2301 S. York St., South York Plaza LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1405 N. 11th St., Michelle L. Baird, certificate of occupancy.
916 W. Shawnee Bypass, KWD River City Inv. LP, et al., signs, $4,000.
632 W. Martin Luther King St., Jose T. Lopez, residential remodel, $16,500.
1130 Kershaw Drive, Melissa L. Smith, residential remodel, $25,000.
1212 Harris St., Richard J. Mitchell, et al., plumbing inspection.
120 W. Peak Blvd., BNA Jam Real Property Holdings, et al., roofing, $23,750.
4400 Gibson St #143, Bella Vista Village LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
2423 Garland Ave., Grethel Sanchez, plumbing inspection.
3800 Canterbury Ave., Holloway Estates, LP, et al., water service.
2601 S. York St., P&K Properties, LLC, demolition, $4,800.
1100 S. Cherokee St., REI Real Properties LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
