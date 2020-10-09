Muskogee building permits 10.09.20

Sept. 27-Oct. 3
3002 Kimberlea Drive, Jimmie D. Smith, et al., residential addition, $28,550.
3705 N. Country Club Circle, unknown, single family dwelling, $400,000.
2213 E. Woodland Circle, Xuan Nguyen, single family dwelling, $300,000.
1613 E. Okmulgee Ave., Sherry K. Varga Rev. Trust, et al., temporary sign.
3019 Azalea Drive, University Heights Corporation, et al., sign.
2108 Dayton St., Gabe Mosteller, et al., electrical inspection.
901 Houston St., Timothy J. Ellis, plumbing inspection.
2404 Elmira St., Russell Hayes, plumbing inspection.
2633 Carolyn Ave., Jamie N. Francis, roof, $4,100.
2405 Elmira St., Charles Lee Gilliam Rev. Trust, et al., electrical inspection.
2605 Dayton St., Claude Jesse Le Smithpeter, et al., mechanical inspection.
2117 Kingston St., Danny L. Marlow, et al., plumbing inspection.
