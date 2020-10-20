Muskogee building permits 10.19.20

Oct. 4-10
605 W. Shawnee Bypass, McAlister's Deli, certificate of occupancy.
2916 Columbus Ave., David Christy, et al., residential remodel, $50,000.
3821 Clubview Drive, Travis Bearden, single family dwelling.
2006 Columbus Ave., Roxanne Kirklin, residential remodel, $19,075.
2305 Court St., Geraldine Travis, residential remodel, $20,000.
2029 Denver Ave., Sharon Phillips, residential remodel, $20,000.
2425 Court St., 3 Forks Properties LLC, plumbing inspection.
2629 Oklahoma Ave., Johnny Toomer, plumbing inspection.
918 Mill St., Tammy Wheeler Matthews, et al., electrical inspection.
1115 S. Terrace Blvd., Torrance P Alexander, et al., water service.
2115 Boston Ave., Deary TD Vaughn, et al., plumbing inspection.
2117 Fredonia St., Scott Wiseley, et al., electrical inspection.
2505 Hilltop Ave., Melba Polston, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.