Muskogee building permits 10.26.22

Aug. 1-31, 2022
110 W. Martin Luther King St., Green Country Behavioral Health, new construction, $2,500,000.
3712 River Bend Road, Mary Ann Miller Trust, single family dwelling, $408,000.
2301 S. York St., South York Plaza, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1405 N. 11th St., Michelle L. Baird, certificate of occupancy.
403 N. 14th St., Tommy D. Johnson, residential remodel, $25,000.
916 W. Shawnee Bypass, KWD River City Inv LP, et al., signs, $4,000.
1202 Indiana St., Rebecca Jessica Steward, miscellaneous, $55,530.
632 W. Martin Luther King St., Jose T. Lopez, residential remodel, $16,500.
1130 Kershaw Drive, Melissa L. Smith, residential remodel, $25,000.
1020 W. Okmulgee Ave., AZE Enterprises, LLC, et al., accessory building, $130,000.
2026 Denison St., Douglas Bostrom, residential remodel, $60,000.
1212 Harris St., Richard Mitchell, et al., plumbing inspection.
120 W. Peak Blvd., BNA Jam Real Property Holdings, et al., commercial roofing, $23,750.
805 Kershaw Drive, George Collins, single family dwelling, $185,000.
4400 Gibson St., Bella Vista Village, LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
2423 Garland Ave., Grethel Sanchez, plumbing inspection.
3800 Canterbury Ave., Holloway Estates LP, et al., water service.
2601 S. York St., P&K Properties, LLC, demolition, $4,800.
1100 S. Cherokee St., REI Real Properties, LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
1507 Denver Ave., Cindy M. McAdoo, single family dwelling, $2,500.
1520 E. Okmulgee Ave., Bijue He, et al., demolition, $13,110.
1106 Joliet St., Tiffany Treadway, et al., mobile home outside park, $98,000.
1601 Houston St., Bethany Presbyterian Church, et al., electrical inspection.
2107 Baltimore Ave., Louise Bear Harjo TD, plumbing inspection.
1636 Center Lane, Mary B. Campbell, et al., electrical inspection.
1120 N. 43rd St. E, Randy Scott, et al., electrical inspection.
423 E. Broadway, Mary L. Shearrer, et al., plumbing inspection.
1602 Walnut St., William Seay, roof, $7,000.
4116 Cobblestone Drive, Mosby Halterman, residential addition, $150,000.
406 S. 21st St., JP Smith Enterprises, residential remodel, $25,000.
617 Irving St., Rick L. Salley, et al., residential remodel.
1008 Wood St., Steve Snow, et al., electrical inspection.
2209 Elliott St., Eva Shepherd, demolition and roof.
1921 N. York St., SRI Real Estate Properties, LLC, demolition.
2719 Haskell Blvd., Marguerite D. Hayward, residential remodel, $50,000.
2242 N. 32nd St., Bill D. Inhofe, demolition.
2813 Monta Place, Richard Neel, plumbing inspection.
2522 Indiana St., unspecified, single family dwelling, $150,000.
