Muskogee building permits 11.10.22

Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2022
502 W. Martin Luther King St., Prince Michael Tillmon, demolition.
1023 Emporia St., Kedrick Williams, residential remodel, $35,000.
531 N. 10th St., Jerolyn Threats, plumbing inspection.
1601 Turner St., Circle T Properties, LLC, siding.
2310 N. Country Club Road, Donald Gene Madewell, et al., pool, $14,000.
2307 Columbus Ave., Nancy Carol Tkacik, residential remodel, $49,195.
3609 E. Shawnee Bypass, #22, unspecified, mobile home inside park.
1227 East Side Blvd., Echo Barnett, electrical inspection.
1919 Elmeda Ave., Billy Joe Yocham, et al., mechanical inspection.
301 N. Ninth St., Jennifer Welch, electrical inspection.
4304 Eufaula St., New Hope Baptist Church, accessory building, $33,759.
912 Harris St., Muskogee County, mobile home outside park.
3908 Crestview Drive, Michael Murray, et al., roof.
1007 N. Edmond St., Flossie E. Chandler, plumbing inspection.
812 S. 24th St., Jerolyn Threats, plumbing inspection.
5301 Denison St., Lee Ann Meeks, et al., plumbing inspection.
3 Dakota Place, Mark W. Webb, et al., roof, $22,000.
917 Gawf Lane, Blake P. Farris, et al., roof, $20,000.
504 Hilltop Place, Susan L. Siner, $15,000.
3123 Gibson St., Janie's Addition, accessory building, $45,000.
116 Gawf Lane, Gerald D. Crane, et al., miscellaneous, $53,910.
521 Valhalla Drive, Joey Nabors, et al., electrical inspection.
800 Altamont St., Muskogee Board of Education, plumbing inspection.
1000 Cobblestone Court, Windsor Llewellyn, et al., roof.
3418 W. Broadway Alfred M. Green, et al., residential remodel, $50,000.
2310 Indiana St., Willie Griffin, et al., commercial new construction, $140,000.
1115 N. 24th St., Old Agency Second Baptist Church, roof.
2004 N. 11th St., Chick-Fil-A, Inc., commercial addition, $375,000.
414 N. 34th St., Douglas Jackson, et al., residential remodel, $10,000.
719 Spaulding Blvd., J.P. Smith Enterprises, LLC, electrical inspection.
2301 Robison St., Alfredo Ledezma, et al., residential addition.
3500 S. 24th St. W., Raylynn Sutton, et al., residential remodel, $65,000.
1122 N. K St., Gail Marth, residential remodel, $15,000.
2237 W. Martin Luther King St., Eugene G. Curl, demolition, $6,384.
300 W. Shawnee Bypass, 300 Building, LLC, signs.
516 N. 16th St. Hist, Marilyn F. Duncan, demolition.
2804 Hayes St., Gary L. Gunkel, et al., plumbing inspection.
4515 Denison St., Nancy Jean Harris, et al., electrical inspection.
915 Walnut St., James D. Leatherman, et al., electrical inspection.
3100 Chandler Road, Timothy D. Robison, signs, $200.
4101 Stone Creek Drive, David M. Mabry, et al., roof.
139 Rodman Creek, Johnathan Walker, plumbing inspection.
3504 University Ave., Carolyn D. Watts Rev. Liv., et al., residential remodel, $7,700.
1001 Kershaw Drive, Willie E. Zeiler II, et al., storm shelter.
424 Grandview Blvd., Alyssa D. Berry, et al., demolition, $5,985.
224 N. Main St., Susan Webster Leggett Trust, demolition, $5,400.
1630 Avondale Lane, Fairway Investment Prop, LLC, demolition.
1736 Baltimore Ave., Timmy Ray Williams, et al., residential addition.
1927 E. Okmulgee Ave., Johnny Tadlock, electrical inspection.
615 Jonathan Place, Storm Lover, LLC, mobile home outside park.
209 N. K St., Hoscar D. Quistian, residential remodel, $25,000.
1167 Chestnut St., Marilyn Richardson, demolition.
502 Hilltop Place, David Chapius, roof.
1707 Houston St., Brenda Henley, plumbing inspection.
4753 Gulick St., unspecified, pool, $116,223.
4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Arec 33, LLC, accessory building, $2,000,000.
2302 Elliott St., Jamie D. Rosson, plumbing inspection.
1629 N. Main St., MPI Investments, LLC, mechanical inspection.
2104 E. Woodland Circle, John A. Newby, roof.
2705 Monta Place, Carl Schuessler, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
4008 E. Shawnee Bypass, Lonnie G. Turney, et al., accessory building, $5,000.
810 S. Third St., Annette Marie Wright, residential remodel.
202 N. 40th St., unspecified, electrical inspection.
1407 Illinois St., unspecified, electrical inspection.
405 N. 13th St., APFSDEMM Inc., plumbing inspection.
567 E. Smith Ferry Road, Kali N. Andrews, et al., plumbing inspection.
625 N. York St., Lynn L. Archer Trust, plumbing inspection.
4541 Elwell Road, Ronal E. Holland, plumbing inspection.
1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, Murphy Oil USA, Inc., new construction, $525,000.
531 W. Broadway, Timothy D. Robison MD, commercial remodel, $285,000.
319 Court St., Gotlieb Investment Corp., signs, $2,650.
228 N. 34th St., Victor L. Strickland, et al., mechanical inspection.
3200 Suroya St., Linda K Akers TD, plumbing inspection.
2415 Elgin Ave., Rose Marie McDonald, et al., residential remodel.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Walmart Real Estate Busn Trust, commercial remodel, $1,000.
1010 Fremont Ave., Adam Osborn, residential remodel, $25,000.
1235 S. 24th St., unspecified, electrical inspection.
104 S. Country Club Road, unspecified, electrical inspection.
1739 S. Cherokee St., unspecified, electrical inspection.
310 Independence Ave., Judy Lewis, et al., demolition.
217 N. 12th St., ABCD Child Care Center & Pre-school, demolition.
223 S. L St., Arma Lene Redo, demolition.
1002 S. Terrace Blvd., Darrell Myers, demolition.
2017 Columbus Ave., Kenneth Ferriabough, demolition.
1903 Chicago Ave., Arma Lene Redo Trustee, demolition.
1628 Avondale Lane, Susan C. Sawyer, et al., demolition.
535 S. Virginia St., Muskogee Habitat for Humanity, single-family dwelling, $115,000.
318 N. F St., Jimmie Chappell, et al., roof, $7,200.
3108 Tull Place, James H. McGuire, et al., electrical inspection, $23,779.
401 N. Main St., Citizens Bank & Trust Co., roof, $98,000.
1633 Center Lane, Payton Place Properties, LLC, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
2808 W. Broadway, Gerald Witherspoon, electrical inspection, $2,900.
2409 N. Main St., Clarence A. Perry, et al., electrical inspection.
2718 Garland Ave., Jim Zollie Johnson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2525 Georgia Ave., Shannon J. Farmer, et al., plumbing inspection.
2230 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, signs, $15,000.
300 N. David Lane, Calvin Asay, et al., electrical inspection, $41,990.
1119 S. Junction St., Deans Chapel Baptist Church, commercial remodel, $34,760.
2107 Baltimore Ave., Louise Bear Harjo TD, plumbing inspection.
