Muskogee building permits 11.12.22

Nov. 3-9, 2022
2207 Lawrence St., Lawrence Street Baptist Church, certificate of occupancy.
122 S. Main St., Gisela M. Monks Trust, certificate of occupancy.
907 Grand Ave., Scott E. and Terri Dragoo Trust, electrical inspection.
1915 N. York St., C.B. Abel, et al., plumbing inspection.
519 Valhalla Drive, Richard Dewayne Foster, et al., mechanical inspection, $22,410.
408 Grandview Blvd., Mark A. Thompson, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
429 E. Broadway, Richard McCullough, et al., garage/carport, $8,040.
401 E. Broadway, Ark of Faith Foundation Inc., garage/carport, $8,596.
2027 Columbus Ave., Joyce Ferriabough, et al., demolition.
406 N. K St., Jose Castillo, miscellaneous, $3,000.
300 S. G St., Okie Property Managers, LLC, residential remodel.
1710 N. 41st St. E., William S. Gilliam, et al., electrical inspection.
210 N. 12th St., Five Star Office Supply, plumbing inspection.
733 Callahan St., Threshold Enterprises, LLC, roof, $7,000.
