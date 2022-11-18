Muskogee building permits 11.18.22

Nov. 11-16, 2022
830 S. 22nd St., Lela Le Duncan, residential remodel, $10,000.
224 N. Fourth St., Gotlieb Investment Corp., signs, $2,100.
608 Fredonia St., Michael D. Zaun, demolition, $8,500.
800 S. 12th St., William Seay, demolition, $7,980.
521 W. Kalamazoo Ave., Edward R. McKown, demolition, $2,992.
219 N. Junction St., First State Bank of Porter, demolition, $8,550.
2611 Columbus Ave., Lyrantia D. Williams, demolition, $5,700.
306 S. 14th St. Hist., James Williams, demolition, $10,345.
3633 E. Augusta Ave., unspecified, certificate of occupancy.
3627 E. Augusta Ave., unspecified, certificate of occupancy.
1301 Gibson St., Brett Lee Hayes, et al., plumbing inspection, $500.
2601 Williams Ave., Jodie L. Davis, electrical inspection, $1,500.
680 W. Broadway, Eclipse Investments, parking lot, $56,700.
814 Patterson St., Andrew Mayer, electrical inspection, $20,000.
2028 Columbus Ave., Rex Edgmon, et al., residential remodel, $8,000.
2908 Augusta Ave., Greg A. Jackson, et al., roof, $15,000.
3206 Jeannie Lane, Suzanne Castelman Koenig TD, roof.
606 Clubhouse Drive, Carla Frazier, roof.
3900 Crestview Drive, Kun Ye Short, et al., roof.
1600 N. 32nd St., Linda Royse, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
817 Cherry Place, Lynette Elles, residential remodel, $25,000.
4501 Denison St., Ronald Grant, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
