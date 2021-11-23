Muskogee building permits 11.23.21

Nov. 7-20, 2021
901 W. Okmulgee Ave., Virgil D. Large, signs, $121,700.
3500 W. Okmulgee Ave., Geun Tae Kim, et al., certificate of occupancy.
2228 E. Okmulgee Ave., Marsha Kaye Ross Trust, certificate of occupancy.
2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, James Hodge, et al., signs, $1,298.
2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, James Hodge, et al., signs, $4,187.
1220 S. 25th Place, Muskogee Apartment I LP, commercial remodel, $110,000.
3031 Military Blvd., Paramkrupa Hospitality, LLP, et al., signs, $6,000.
341 S. B St., Michael McClendon Sr., commercial remodel, $15,000.
1616 E. Hancock Road, God's Powerhouse Church, signs, $5,000.
3505 Georgia Ave., Antonio Jimenez-Sandoval, et al., curb cut, $1,200.
716 N. Seventh St., Terry W. Thompson, et al., roof, $7,000.
1003 S. Anthony St., Kenneth Baldwin, et al., plumbing inspection.
1634 Dorchester Ave., George Vernon Dunn, plumbing inspection.
111 W. Southside Blvd., Richard D. Brooks, et al., roof, $6,500.
1003 S. Anthony St., Kenneth Baldwin, et al., plumbing inspection.
2229 Fredonia St., Paula Le Raines, plumbing inspection.
1106 S. Utah St., Gary R. Bowline, et al., plumbing inspection.
1627 Carver Ave., Anthony A. King, et al., plumbing inspection.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $1,558,106.
802 W. Broadway, Roger Bull, et al., commercial remodel, $20,000.
4377 Gulick St., Jeff Sanders, et al., single family dwelling, $230,000.
3709 Sheffield Ave., Timothy J. Miller, single family dwelling, $338,000.
603 Christy Drive, Shaz investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $140,034.
607 Christy Drive, Shaz investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $131,834.
611 Christy Drive, Shaz investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $129,846.
3603 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $141,198.
3609 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $143,562.
1229 Mulberry St., Daniel P. Cochlin, et al., miscellaneous, $43,462.
521 N. 21st St., Muskogee County, roof, $3,000.
4475 S. 32nd St. W., Dale L. Ford, et al., water service.
2410 Elizabeth Ave., Clatheaus L. McDaniel Jr., plumbing inspection.
510 N. 21st St., Real Remodeling Clean, LLC., roof, $3,000.
510 N. 21st St., Real Remodeling Clean, LLC., electrical inspection.
529 N. Country Club Road, Chepkauskas Estates, demolition, $3,500.
1306 Gibson St., Robert D. Workman, et al., demolition, $6,000.
428 N. K. St., Jerry R. Stevens, et al., plumbing inspection.
3005 Columbus Ave., Michael Elsky, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.