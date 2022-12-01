Muskogee building permits 11.29.22

Nov. 17-23, 2022
76 E. Peak Blvd., ARCP KG Muskogee OK, LLC, commercial remodel, $600,000.
2315 Chandler Road, JKJ Corner Stores, LLC, commercial addition, $1,160,000.
301 N. York St., Frank & Lynn Kirk Trust, mechanical inspection, $105,572.
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Mark E. Robson, commercial remodel.
1005 Bacone St., Jerry and Violett Gragg Trust, residential addition, $55,000.
4306 E. Hancock Road, Brandon S. Bowden, et al., curb cut, $7,000.
1611 Avondale Lane, H.C. Few, et al., residential remodel, $12,200.
910 Texas St., Imogene Casey, residential remodel, $2,150.
410 Jefferson St., Mabel E. Fields, residential remodel, $9,200.
218 N. G St., Rick Salley, et al., plumbing inspection.
311 Court St., Gotlieb Inv. Co., commercial remodel, $1,200,000.
3600 W. Broadway, Clay Felts Company, Inc., signs.
