Muskogee building permits 11.29.22

City of Muskogee

Nov. 17-23, 2022

76 E. Peak Blvd., ARCP KG Muskogee OK, LLC, commercial remodel, $600,000.

2315 Chandler Road, JKJ Corner Stores, LLC, commercial addition, $1,160,000.

301 N. York St., Frank & Lynn Kirk Trust, mechanical inspection, $105,572.

4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Mark E. Robson, commercial remodel.

1005 Bacone St., Jerry and Violett Gragg Trust, residential addition, $55,000.

4306 E. Hancock Road, Brandon S. Bowden, et al., curb cut, $7,000.

1611 Avondale Lane, H.C. Few, et al., residential remodel, $12,200.

910 Texas St., Imogene Casey, residential remodel, $2,150.

410 Jefferson St., Mabel E. Fields, residential remodel, $9,200.

218 N. G St., Rick Salley, et al., plumbing inspection.

311 Court St., Gotlieb Inv. Co., commercial remodel, $1,200,000.

3600 W. Broadway, Clay Felts Company, Inc., signs.

