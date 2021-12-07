Muskogee building permits 12.07.21

Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2021
408 S. 15th St., Fred Haynes, et al., residential remodel, $50,000.
500 S. 32nd St., E-Z Pay Used Cars, certificate of occupancy.
301 S. Main St., Ricky McFarland, et al., signs, $1,900.
301 S. Main St., Ricky McFarland, et al., signs, $1,400.
1012 S. 12th St., Almarie Jamerson, et al., miscellaneous, $53,829.
111 S. Ninth St., Virgil D. Large, commercial remodel, $51,000.
2403 N. 41st St. E., Indian Capital Technology Center, commercial remodel, $206,706.
731 N. 16th St., Sebron Brown, residential remodel, $49,000.
302 N. Edmond St., Larry E. Andren, et al., plumbing inspection.
1409 Out of Bounds Drive, John P. Loehr, accessory building, $3,500.
2419 Pine St., Earney Eugene Brackett, plumbing inspection.
1309 Indiana St., Michael Nelson Clark, plumbing inspection.
2801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Destany Keifer, plumbing inspection.
1112 Kentucky Ave., Kenny Palmer, et al., plumbing inspection.
3309 Monta Ave., Dewey D. Collier, et al., plumbing inspection.
611 Clubhouse Drive, Slape Custom Homes, LLC, miscellaneous, $8,200.
921 Georgetown Ave., Triplett Plumbing, et al., plumbing inspection.
2401 Elmira St., Wanda Abston White, et al., plumbing inspection.
2803 Meadowlane Place, Cimco Properties, et al., plumbing inspection.
305 N. 16th St., Affordable Realty, LLC, plumbing inspection.
2299 Old Bacone Road, Bacone College, et al., plumbing inspection.
906 E. Broadway, Gary D. Jobe, plumbing inspection.
