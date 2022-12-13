Dec. 2-7, 2022
1132 N. York St., unspecified, certificate of occupancy.
615 S. 32nd St., Yee See Ong, et al., commercial remodel, $250,000.
120 W. Peak Blvd., BNA Jam Real Property Holdings, certificate of occupancy.
4019 Putter Place, Linda M. Roberts Trust, single family dwelling, $500,000.
1222 Baltimore Ave., Sarai Contreras, electrical inspection, $16,800.
1621 E. Okmulgee Ave., Anthony G. Cox, et al., commercial remodel, $900.
303 N. Ninth St., Muskogee County, electrical inspection.
1201 E. Hancock Road, August P. Heytz, parking lot, $7,500.
811 Cumberland St., William B. Johnson Rev Trust, certificate of occupancy.
1001 Utah Court, John Alan Jeffries, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
2535 Tull Place, Mary Mildred Eubanks, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
1909 Elizabeth Ave., Alonzo shipp Jr., et al., plumbing inspection.
2910 Arline Ave., Slape Properties, LLC, plumbing inspection.
