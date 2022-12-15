Muskogee building permits 12.15.22

Nov. 1-30, 2022
680 W. Broadway, Eclipse Investments, LLC, parking lot, $5,670.
311 Court St., Gotlieb Investment Company, commercial remodel, $120,000.
4013 Stone Creek Drive, Christopher Thompson, et al., roof, $18,000.
3904 Crestview Drive, Matthew Pitman, roof, $20,000.
3509 River Oaks Drive, Thelma J. Andrews TD, roof, $32,000.
2908 E. Augusta St., Greg A Jackson, et al., roof, $15,000.
429 E. Broadway, Richard McCullough, et al., accessory building, $8,480.
423 E. Broadway, Ark of Faith Foundation Inc., accessory building, $8,596.
1005 Bacone St., Jerry and Violet Gragg Trust, residential addition, $55,000.
830 S. 22nd St., Lela Duncan, residential remodel, $10,000.
2028 Columbus St., Rex Edgmon, et al., residential remodel, $8,000.
817 Cherry Place, Lynette Elles, residential remodel, $25,000.
1611 Avondale Lane, H.C. Few, et al., residential remodel, $12,200.
910 Texas St., Imogene Casey, residential remodel, $2,150.
410 Jefferson St., Mabel E. Fields, residential remodel, $9,200.
224 N. Fourth St., Gotlieb Investments, sign, $2,100.
608 Fredonia St., Michael D. Zaun, demolition, $8,500.
800 S. 12th St., William Seay, demolition, $7,980.
521 Kalamazoo St., Edward R. McKown, demolition, $2,992.
219 N. Junction St., First State Bank of Porter, demolition, $8,550.
2611 Columbus St., Lyranita D. Williams, demolition, $5,700.
306 S. 14th St., James Williams, demolition, $10,345.
