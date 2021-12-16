Muskogee building permits 12.16.21

Dec. 5-11, 2021
1401 Beacon St., Ideal A Partnership, commercial remodel, $150,000.
323 S. 32nd St., Jalil Mortazavi, et al., commercial remodel, $120,000.
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Mark E. Robson, et al., signs, $50,000.
702 S. 32nd St., JKJ Corner Stores, LLC, et al., signs, $50,000.
1617 Oxford Lane, Laura M. Yount, miscellaneous, $25,989.
910 W. Shawnee Bypass, KWD River City Inv., LP, signs, $3,500.
2315 Chandler Road, JKJ Corner Stores, LLC, signs, $2,250.
3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, KG Store 989, LLC, signs, $2,000.
2400 E. Hancock Road, ARC KGMGEOK001, LLC, signs, $2,500.
615 Christy Drive, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $132,760.
624 Christy Drive, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $143,563.
76 E. Peak Blvd., ARCP KG Muskogee OK, LLC, signs, $2,000.
1103 S. Terrace Blvd., Gaylord L Powell, et al., storm shelter, $3,875.
602 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $138,733.
606 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $139,404.
610 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $133,909.
614 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $138,733.
618 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $133,909.
539 Sherwood Court, France Reitz Jr., et al., miscellaneous, $67,826.
801 N. 14th St., Rodrigo Garcia, et al., residential addition, $10,000.
1907 Monta Ave., Luther L. Tidwell, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
619 Market St., Mary Ann Durham, residential, $25,000.
501 W. Okmulgee Ave., Pierce Ltd., commercial remodel, $9,000.
401 W. Broadway, Jimmy Hunter, et al., commercial remodel, $10,000.
2702 Gibson St., Douglas E. Walton, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
1103 S. Terrace Blvd., Gaylord L. Powell, et al., siding, $3,000.
1124 Spruce St., Ruby McGill, et al., demolition, $6,500.
2121 Spruce St., Debbera French, et al., demolition, $6,500.
3420 River Bend Road, Gwenette K. Coburn Trust, residential addition, $50,000.
2432 N. 32nd St., Renate Maria Adamson, commercial remodel, $8,000.
921 S. Junction St., Dale Butler, et al., electrical inspection.
226 S. 32nd St., ROU Realty, LLC, electrical inspection.
1625 N. Aberdeen Drive, Hazel Dillon, et al., electrical inspection.
213 N. S St., Dwayne Daugherty, et al., plumbing inspection.
301 S. Main St., Rickey McFarland, et al., plumbing inspection.
809 Hamilton Ave., Dana S. Freeman, et al., electrical inspection.
800 W. Okmulgee Ave., Foster Family Limited Partnership, et al., plumbing inspection.
