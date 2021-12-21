Muskogee building permits 12.20.21

Dec. 12-18, 2021

603 Elgin Ave., Thomas Carl Dodds, commercial remodel, $95,000.

2515 Fredonia St., Sherrilynn A. Price, et al., residential remodel, $40,000.

415 W. Shawnee Bypass, I Don't Care Bar & Grill OK, LLC, commercial remodel.

3300 Chandler Road, #115, Hoopes Properties Inc., commercial remodel, $10,000.

2923 Huddersfield Court, Gwenette K. Coburn Trust, single family dwelling, $500,000.

1118 Fremont Ave., Arthur Leeks, et al., roof, $10,700.

1108 Daisy Ave., Clinton Carpenter, et al., roof, $7,000.

500 S. York St., Muskogee County Econ Devel., commercial approach, $17,300.

2240 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, plumbing inspection.

1651 N. York St., Boswell's Auto Parts & Sale, Inc., et al., plumbing inspection.

2111 Georgia Ave., Cameron Riggins, et al., plumbing inspection.

