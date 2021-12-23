Dec. 19-25, 2021
3415 Chandler Road, Reef, LLC, commercial remodel.
3401 S. Cherokee Drive, Charles E. Yandell, et al., signs, $200,000.
3401 S. Cherokee Drive, Charles E. Yandell, et al., signs, $3,000.
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, signs, $10,000.
1635 Elmwood Lane, Baily Davis, et al., roof, $14,000.
801 Cherry Place, Wyvonnia F. Reheard, et al., plumbing inspection.
825 Park Place, Jerry Anderson, et al., electrical inspection.
2702 W. Okmulgee Ave., Kenneth Ray Frazier, et al., plumbing inspection.
327 N. P St., Robert L. Menees, et al., roof, $4,400.
418 East Side Blvd., Carlos Capilla, et al., plumbing inspection.
732 S. 30th St., Glen D. Moore, et al., electrical inspection.
