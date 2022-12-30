Muskogee building permits 12.30.22

Dec. 19-29, 2022
502 N. 14th St., Susan Marie Lewis, electrical inspection, $25,971.
1900 W. Shawnee Bypass, Boulevard Christian Church, commercial remodel, $150,000.
407 N. York St., Suite C, Kyle Edwards Investments, Inc., signs, $2,400.
908 Elgin Ave., Maurico Chavez, et al., residential remodel, $16,000.
1921 E. Broadway, Edward J. Slattery Rev., miscellaneous.
112 N. Seventh St., Eclipse Investments, LLC, certificate of occupancy, $500,000.
503 S. 32nd St., National Retail Properties LP, mechanical inspection.
916 N. K St., REI, LLC, residential remodel, $15,000.
1403 E. Broadway, Beverely Ann Porter, roof.
1211 Locust St., Jim Toney, mechanical inspection.
3510 Oklahoma Ave., Miguel Angel Luna Parada, plumbing inspection.
113 Geneva Ave., Jose Castillo, plumbing inspection.
1211 Locust St., Jim Tomey, plumbing inspection.
