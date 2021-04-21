Muskogee building permits April 11-17, 2021

April 11-17, 2021
1211 S. 63rd St. W., unspecified, water service.
301 N. 32nd St., Jules Property LLC, commercial remodel, $47,792.
2000 Ridge Ave., Joann Nicholson, commercial remodel, $10,000.
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, commercial new construction, $21,050,000.
401 Grandview Blvd., James G. Morgan, miscellaneous, $75,240.
409 S. 30th St., Tony G. Shaw, et al., curb cut, $1,600.
834-1/2 E. Hancock Road, Christopher Daniels, mobile home outside park, $100,000.
902 Erie St., Jerald Parks, et al., pool, $17,000.
2405 N. 32nd St., WX Group 88 LLC, demolition, $2,304.
406 S. 10th St., Latressia Wallace, electrical inspection.
215 S. 29th St., Michael Stanton, et al., plumbing inspection.
2500 Georgia Ave., Hammons Brothers LLC, plumbing inspection.
705 S. 30th St., Timothy Gallaway, plumbing inspection.
2506 Haskell Blvd., Curt Alan Denton, et al., plumbing inspection.
925 Honor Heights Drive, Rick J. Martin, et al., plumbing inspection.
