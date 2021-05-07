Muskogee building permits April 18-May 1, 2021

April 18-May 1, 2021
323 W. Broadway, Downtown Muskogee Housing, et al., other, $18,000.
4510 Fondulac St., Jame Cromwell, et al., other, $31,995.
1626 Carver Ave., Anthony King, et al, other, $10,000.
1306 Patterson St., Bill K. Swearengin, residential remodel, $5,000.
555 N. 12th St., Julia Ann Wagner, et al., plumbing inspection.
3220 S. Cherokee Drive, Doke Holdings LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
2500 W. Coburn Circle, Myrna Jean New, et al., plumbing inspection.
627 Kankakee St., Weldon Ray Brewer, et al., plumbing inspection.
505 Cumberland Drive, Richter Family Trust, roof, $7,000.
1813 Robison St., Verna I. Tollison, et al., plumbing inspection.
915 Nelson Drive, Allison R. Ostroski, et al., plumbing inspection.
1615 N. York St., Boswell's Auto Parts and Sales Inc., et al., electrical inspection.
732 N. Main St., Tommy G. Hiner, commercial addition, $150,000.
1120 Illinois St., PVMC Property LLC, parking lot, $50,000.
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, signs, $24,000.
1122 N. K St., Gail Marth, residential remodel, $15,000.
2301 Denison St., Shanda S. Biglow, other, $25,079.
2424 Oklahoma Ave., Lonelia Simmons LTD, roof, $7,700.
1208 S. E St., Kenneth Slater, siding, $2,400.
2907 Garland Ave., Gail Shamblin, et al., plumbing inspection.
2714 Buford St., William H. Matthews Jr., plumbing inspection.
620 Spaulding Blvd., Jessee A. Carlton, et al., electrical inspection.
19 Persimmon Drive, Donald R. Wilson, et al., accessory building, $1,500.
817 Louisiana Ave., Z&J Enterprises LLP, plumbing inspection.
3705 Jennifer Ave., Timothy K. Schlup, et al., plumbing inspection.
