Muskogee building permits April 19-May 2

April 19-May 2
341 S. B St., Michael McClendon Sr., commercial accessory building.
402 N. S St., Muskogee Public Schools, demolition, $475,000.
2509 Turner St., Terry J. Bergstrom, plumbing inspection.
3738 E. Harris Road, Dana Jo Stewart, water service.
805 Harris St., Novella Gaston, electrical inspection.
2429 Boston St., Allison A. Jones, plumbing inspection.
2301 Denver Ave., JRJ Properties, LLC, plumbing inspection.
710 N. F St., Dawn P. Panell, plumbing inspection.
220 Lenox Drive, Jonathan Bivings, plumbing inspection.
1313 N. 48th St., David G. Lee, residential single family dwelling.
704 Fairfax St., Robert Cherry, residential remodel.
2412 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee Public Schools, demolition, $200,000.
3601 Eufaula St., Michael K. and Kendra Olmstead, pool.
316 N. N St., Coulter A. Manard, residential remodel.
3003 Azalea Park Drive, University Heights Corporation, signs.
4511 W. Broadway, Joyce Gauntt, accessory building.
713 S. D St., Jessica Ann Hill, storm shelter.
1626 E. Okmulgee Ave., Jose Castillo, demolition, $5,000.
2210 Chandler Road, Elizabeth Dumond Cotner, demolition, $3,500.
2150 N. 54th St. W., Don & Casey David, residential single family dwelling.
4753 Gulick, water service.
2605 Robin Ln, Tony Lee Collins, et al., storm shelter.
512 S. Main St., Billie Lue Pewel, commercial remodel.
3505 W. Broadway St., Kevin Wade, certificate of occupancy.
1625 Elmira St., Herby Poteete, et al., roofing, $5,000.
1615 Avondale Lane, Joshua Nodine et al., siding.
211 N. T St., Alicia Gay Morgan, demolition, $3,400.
1901 Spruce St., Sylvester Stewart Jr., electrical inspection.
421 S. 11th St., Paul Jeffers, plumbing inspection.
821 N. J St., David Clint Eck, plumbing inspection.
809 S. 23rd St., Muskogee Affordable Housing, plumbing inspection.
703 Houston St., Marvin Lee Green, plumbing inspection.
119 Geneva Ave., Lee Home Solutions LLC, plumbing inspection.
2002 N. 36th St., City of Muskogee Housing Authority, plumbing inspection.
2002 1/2 N. 36th St., City of Muskogee Housing Authority, plumbing inspection.
201 S. O St., Muskogee Affordable Housing, plumbing inspection.
1312 S. 35th St., Dennis R. Spurlock, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.