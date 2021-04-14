Muskogee building permits April 4-10

April 4-10, 2021
566 N. Sixth St., City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $450,000.
340 East Side Blvd., Lakeland Shopping Center, LLC., temporary sign, $150.
104 Windsor Drive, Michelle Behrens, plumbing inspection.
1904 Brockway St., Cornerstone Funeral Home, demolition, $4,000.
114 N. Main St., Bobby Yandell, et al., commercial roofing, $8,500.
525 S. Third St., Loretta Hickman, roof, $6,000.
1103 S. Sixth St., Georgia Davis, street cut and backfill.
109 E. Kalamazoo Ave., Book of Acts Salvation, et al., electrical inspection.
810 Texas St., Jackie L. Goodson, plumbing inspection.
2107 Georgia Ave., Howard Potts, et al., plumbing inspection.
312 S. Sixth St., Perry R. Thomas, et al., plumbing inspection.
1103 S. Sixth St., Georgia Davis, plumbing inspection.
2210 Delaware St., Robert C. June, et al., plumbing inspection.
341 E. Smith Ferry Road, Mike and Donna Lane Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
2405 N. 32nd St., WX Group 88, LLC., electrical inspection.
1019 S. 30th St., Cassity Charitable Remains Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
