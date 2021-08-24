Muskogee building permits Aug. 1-21

Aug. 1-21, 2021
1317 W. Martin Luther King St., Lyranita D. Williams, residential remodel, $15,000.
2710 S. Cherokee Drive, Jubilee Inc., commercial addition, $70,000.
135 N. 64th St. W., Donald Brooks Jr., water service.
902 S. 29th St., Chris Durland, et al., electrical inspection.
2703 Estelle Ave., Sharon McBride TD, electrical inspection.
1919 Haskell Blvd., Amanda Alston, electrical inspection.
618 Spaulding Blvd., Jack Kirk Jr., roof, $5,199.
222 N. 17th St., Pauline Foster, plumbing inspection.
1332 Ash St., Steven Aaron Johnson, et al., plumbing inspection.
1154 Chestnut St., Doke Holdings LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
530 N. Anthony St., John Morrison, et al., residential remodel, $37,500.
1905 Biggs Ave., Enrique Torres, et al., residential remodel, $50,000.
1308 N. 36th St., Morgan Garrett, et al., plumbing inspection.
2216 Baugh St., Rick Stevens, et al., plumbing inspection.
1901 N. Main St., MDC Coast 12 LLC, commercial remodel.
840 N. 84th St. W., unspecified, water service.
918 Mill St., Tammy Wheeler Matthews, commercial new construction, $625,000.
407 N. York St., Gazy Jonys LLC, commercial remodel, $65,000.
612 Christy Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $140,034.
616 Christy Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $129,864.
620 Christy Drive, Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $138,794.
3615 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $156,544.
3621 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz Investment Group LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $137,869.
2200 Turner St., David L. Stewart, et al., residential remodel, $90,000.
2911 Court St., Susan Starks, residential remodel, $100,000.
200 S. Country Club Road, Muskogee Public Schools, certificate of occupancy.
2400 Estelle Ave., Muskogee Public Schools, certificate of occupancy.
301 N. 54th St., Muskogee Public Schools, certificate of occupancy.
4420 Callery Drive, Sheri Glasgow, water service.
2503 Haskell Blvd., A.G. Scroggins, miscellaneous.
1300 Houston St., Patricia Ann Harper, et al., electrical inspection.
1318 S. Junction St., J.C. Sourie, et al., electrical inspection.
231 W. Shawnee Bypass, J.I. & Chen LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
602 N. Main St., Boswell's Auto Parts & Sales, certificate of occupancy.
402 N. S St., Muskogee Public Schools, certificate of occupancy.
2412 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee Public Schools, certificate of occupancy.
1623 Baltimore Ave., Magdalena Villanueva, plumbing inspection.
1412 Kelly Drive, Richard D. Thompson, et al., electrical inspection.
1007 Mill St., L.H. Anderson, et al., plumbing inspection.
407 N. York St., Gazy Jonys LLC, sign, $950.
620 W. Hancock Road, Justin Cawvey, commercial new construction, $250,000.
1326 Locust St., Kendra Morehead, residential remodel, $22,500.
119 N. Third St., Muskogee Housing Partners LP, commercial remodel, $400,000.
301 W. Broadway, Muskogee Housing Partners LP, commercial remodel, $100,000.
1701 Hayes St., Marie Star Properties LLC, residential remodel, $35,000.
1126 W. Broadway, Five Star Office Supply, commercial remodel, $100,000.
1311 Summit St., Valentin Mares, et al., plumbing inspection.
407 N. York St., Gazy Jonys LLC, certificate of occupancy.
121 E. Okmulgee Ave., Zomac School of Music LLC, et al., demolition.
411 East Side Blvd., James H. Orman, et al., plumbing inspection.
207 East Side Blvd., East Side Blvd. LLC, electrical inspection.
1900 N. 20th St., Carlton Eugene Horner Jr., certificate of occupancy.
1205 Dorcester Ave., Trei Holdings LLC, plumbing inspection.
2720 Garland Ave., Melissa A. Bales, et al., plumbing inspection.
