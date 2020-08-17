Muskogee building permits Aug. 2-8

Aug. 2-8, 2020
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Prod., certificate of occupancy.
348 East Side Blvd., Lakeland Shopping Center LLC, sign.
101 W. Shawnee Bypass, N&J Real Properties LLC, commercial addition.
1938 Haskell Blvd., Vincent K. Reynolds, residential remodel.
815 East Side Blvd., Brenda Harvey, et al., plumbing inspection.
803-A W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, certificate of occupancy.
2907 Arline Ave., E&C Homes LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
3208 Phoenix Drive, Rampley Family Rev Trust, curb cut.
1120 N. 43rd St. E., Randy Scott, plumbing inspection.
532 Terrace Place, Sammie Stanford, et al., roof.
2200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty LLC, plumbing inspection.
214 East Side Blvd., McGraw Motors LLC, demolition, $3,750.
521 N. 15th St., Kristin Renee Eller, et al., plumbing inspection.
2731 Jefferson St., Jack V. Felts, et al., plumbing inspection.
2401 N. 17th St., Dianca Graham, et al., plumbing inspection.
3305 S. Cherokee Drive, Johnathan W. Mueller, et al., electrical inspection.
901 Emporia St., Muskogee Public Schools, et al., electrical inspection.
615 S. Main St., Oklahoma Conference Corp., et al., plumbing inspection.
