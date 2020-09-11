Muskogee building permits Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2020

Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2020
206 S. Seventh St., JMC Development LLC, certificate of occupancy.
816 S. Fifth St., Lazarus Brown, et al., residential remodel, $5,000.
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Prod., commercial remodel, $48,000.
1005 Cobblestone Circle, Phillip D. McIntosh, pool, $33,895.
607 N. Seventh St., Marcia Granger, residential remodel, $10,000.
1700 W. Broadway, Caleb Harlin, et al., sign, $300.
1705 Turner St., Gaylon TD Wade, storm shelter, $3,500.
1308-A S. York St., Sky Yorkshire LLC, temporary sign, $250.
3303 Cromwell St., Dean Thompson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2901 Wauhilah Drive, Janice Watson Rev Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, demolition, $30,000.
1821 Denison St., Carnelle M. Brooks, residential remodel, $7,000.
1119 Harris St., Johnathan McFarland, mount mobile home outside park.
405 W. Southside Blvd., Edna Mae Le Stell, et al., plumbing inspection.
901 S. 54th St., Donald E. Walton, et al., electrical inspection.
101 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
516 Kankakee St., Jennie Larson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2800 Fort Davis Drive, Robert W. Buckley Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
1309 Patterson St., HUD, et al., Housing and Urban Development, plumbing inspection.
306 Drexel Place, Emily M. Thomas, et al., plumbing inspection.
2323 Garland Ave., J'Dene Rogers, et al., plumbing inspection.
