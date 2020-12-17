Dec. 6-12, 2020
2950 N. 32nd St., Bailey Davis, et al., sign, $5,000.
105 Valhalla Drive, Alice Ash Wilson Trust, accessory building, $25,000.
3450 E. Shawnee Bypass, Thomas W. Brown Jr., et al., sign, $5,000.
4753 Gulick St., unspecified, single family dwelling, $555,000.
2503 Bacon Court, Laurie Lindsey, curb cut.
2307 Roosevelt Ave., Judith Lopez, et al., roof, $4,200.
2609 Williams Ave., Sherman Phillips, et al., roof, $5,200.
307 Felix St., Norman Ross, street cut and back fill.
2128 Kingston St., Megumi Garcia, et al., electrical inspection.
1001 Columbus Ave., Good Realty LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
2715 Monta Place, Megan Rowan, et al., plumbing inspection.
208 S. Cherokee St., George Gipson, et al., electrical inspection.
2238 N. 32nd St., Bill D. Inhofe, et al., electrical inspection.
