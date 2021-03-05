Muskogee building permits Feb. 21-27

Feb. 21-27, 2021
1015 Denison St., Shinn Properties, residential remodel, $10,000.
602 N. M St., Tom Montgomery, et al., parking lot, $29,000.
1015 N. York St., unspecified, commercial new construction, $800,000.
29 W. Southside Blvd., Roddimeyer III, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1628 Oxford Lane, Sheila L. Barwick, plumbing inspection.
1006 S. Third St., Jackie F Burris, roof, $6,200.
619 N. Main St., Green Country Addition, water service.
407 N. York St., Gazi Jonys, LLC, electrical inspection.
500 W. Broadway, Antioch Missionary, et al., electrical inspection.
407 N. York St., Gazi Jonys, LLC, plumbing inspection.
1003 Columbus Ave., Good Realty, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
1606 Oxford Lane, Jack M. Reeder, et al., plumbing inspection.
505 N. 28th St., Carter Enterprises, LLC, plumbing inspection.
2503 Debby Jane Lane, John A. Williams, et al., plumbing inspection.
315 East Side Blvd., Dana S. Freeman, et al., plumbing inspection.
2801 Monta Place, Mark Christopher Barker, et al., plumbing inspection.
721 N. M St., Lola Nadine Bowden, et al., electrical inspection.
