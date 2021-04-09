Muskogee building permits Feb. 28-March 3, 2021

Feb. 28-March 3, 2021
1302 S. York St., Sky Yorkshire, LLC, et al., sign, $6,359.
820 E. Okmulgee Ave., RGR Inc., certificate of occupancy.
2117 Haskell Blvd., Arnell Aletha Harris, residential remodel, $2,500.
343 E. Okmulgee Ave., James M. Stanley, et al., sign, $4,352.
310 N. Junction St., Josephine Riley, demolition, $3,000.
2309 Daniel Blvd., David Clark, curb cut, $4,000.
506 Honor Heights Drive, Langley Rental, LLC, residential remodel, $11, 000.
535 Denison St., Trei Holdings, LLC., et al., plumbing inspection.
315 N. 17th St., Bess E. Adkins, plumbing inspection.
215 N. 48th St., Pam Hale, et al, plumbing inspection.
1710 Houston St., Leslie R. Blankenship, et al., plumbing inspection.
1627 N. Aberdeen Drive, Hazel Dillon, plumbing inspection.
1159 Walnut St., Z&J Enterprises, LLC, et al, plumbing inspection.
2604 Chandler Road, United Coml Enterprises, mechanical inspection.
2816 Oklahoma Ave., Tommy E. Moore, et al., plumbing inspection.
2405 Canterbury Ave., Jack Dale Hogan, et al., plumbing inspection.
