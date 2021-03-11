Feb. 28-March 6
811 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, certificate of occupancy.
407 Old Shawnee Road, Jose Avelar Lara, commercial remodel, $25,000.
444 N. Cherokee St., Shinn Properties, residential remodel.
5307 Denison St., Rick Vanmeter, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
1300 Baltimore Ave., Carol Hudson, et al., other, misc., $14,345.
2105 Robison St., Leo Adams, et al., roof, $3,000.
603 Park Blvd., Sharron J. Barns, et al., plumbing inspection.
2304 Garland Ave., Cheyanna Fields, et al., mechanical inspection.
5316 Denison St., Robert E. Kershaw Jr., et al., electrical inspection.
1606 Oxford Lane, Jack M. Reeder, et al., plumbing inspection.
535 Denison St., Trei Holdings, LLC., et al., electrical inspection.
537-1/2 Denison St., Trei Holdings, LLC., et al., electrical inspection.
7102 Old Taft Road, unspecified, water service.
216 Kent Drive, Todd Tackley, et al., plumbing inspection.
5211 Kershaw Circle, Jennifer Spears, et al., plumbing inspection.
