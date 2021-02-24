Feb. 7-20
2226 S. 32nd St., Great Phoenix, LLC, commercial remodel, $50,000.
2520 S. 32nd St., Chavez Real Estate, certificate of occupancy.
811 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, et al., sign, $2,000.
811 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, et al., sign, $2,500.
1551 W. Shawnee Bypass, Old Guys Rule, LLC, et al., sign, $3,000.
3601 N. Country Club Circle, Randy K. Menie, et al., residential addition, $340,690.
301 N. 32nd St., Jules Property, LLC, signs, $2,600.
2450 E. Shawnee Bypass, unspecified, certificate of occupancy.
2801 Monta Place, Mark Christopher Barker, et al., plumbing inspection.
904 N. Utah St., Louie Mosteller, et al., plumbing inspection.
3517 Delaware St., Kevin Allred, plumbing inspection.
1512 Locust St., Lisa Palmer, et al., accessory building.
1901 N. Main St., MDC Coast 12, LLC, sign, $78,000.
2400 Estelle Ave., Muskogee Public Schools, plumbing inspection.
402 N. S St., Muskogee Public Schools, plumbing inspection.
2412 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee Public Schools, water service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.