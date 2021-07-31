Muskogee building permits July 11-24

July 11-24, 2021
810 Patterson St., David Hutchins, et al., residential remodel, $7,000.
2200 Military Blvd., House of Winn Funeral Home Inc., commercial addition, $34,000.
916 S. Seventh St., Rayfield Baptist Church, parking lot, $45,000.
617 S. Main St., Oklahoma Conference Corp., parking lot.
2202 Augusta Ave., Shrana Lester-George, et al., residential remodel, $10,000.
1111 Gibson St., Franciso Placencia-Hernandez, signs, $300.
2822 Columbus Ave., MK Investment Group Inc., residential remodel, $6,000.
820 E. Okmulgee Ave., RGR Inc., roof, $20,000.
3801 Crestview Drive, Slape Custom homes LLC, certificate of occupancy.
797 Cold Water Creek Drive, Arcon Inc., water service.
1209 Augusta Ave., Steven Ramsey, et al., electrical inspection.
2500 Port Place, unspecified, water service.
2406 E. Shawnee Bypass, Highway 69 Outlet Inc., electrical inspection.
631 Lawrence St., Trei Holdings LLC, street cut and backfill.
223 N. O St., Jerry F. Perdue, et al., plumbing inspection.
1012 E. Hancock Road, Weatherbee Development Inc., electrical inspection.
216 East Side Blvd., McGraw Motors LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, commercial remodel, $20,000.
4001 Tull Ave., Luddy Muskogee LLC, certificate of occupancy.
3013 S. Cherokee Drive, Karen E. Franklin Rev Living Trust, water service.
665 N. 14th St., Adrian Brewer, et al., accessory building, $2,750.
2710 Shelby Circle, Robert L. & Nancy Allen Trust, miscellaneous, $34,850.
2215 Hayes St., Brandon Shane Smalley, residential remodel.
4210 Eagle Crest Drive, Mary Ann Miller Trust, electrical inspection.
4212 Eagle Crest Drive, unspecified, electrical inspection.
1107 S. Terrace Blvd., Demo, Gregory B. Allen, et al., plumbing inspection.
2432 Court St., Velma Baker, roof, $7,000.
1502 Dayton St., Justin Newell, et al., roof $4,000.
1800 E. Hancock Road., Jimmye Lee Field, et al., plumbing inspection.
1634 Dorchester Ave., George Vernon Dunn, et al., plumbing inspection.
2130 Denver Ave., James Riddle, electrical inspection.
2303 Pickens Ave., Amy Louise Kenik, et al., electrical inspection.
1601 Ash St., David Nim Farmer, et al., plumbing inspection.
2609 Columbus Ave., Z&J Enterprises, et al., plumbing inspection.
2611 Denver Ave., Latressia Thompson, et al., plumbing inspection.
1154 Walnut St., Z&J Enterprises LLP, electrical inspection.
2620 Tennyson St., Muskogee Public Schools, et al., plumbing inspection.
