Muskogee building permits June 21-27

June 21-27
4702 Fondulac St., subcontractor, single family dwelling, $200,000.
108 E. Peak Blvd., Hung V Do, et al., certificate of occupancy.
1412 W. Shawnee Bypass, Arnold Fruit Co. LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Walmart Real Estate Busn Trust, certificate of occupancy.
615 N. York St., CVM Inc., certificate of occupancy.
2609 W. Shawnee Bypass, Fireworks Leasing LLC, certificate of occupancy.
719 S. 32nd St., Johnson Enterprises Holding Co., certificate of occupancy.
225 N. 14th St., Guadalupe Bernal, street cut and backfill.
1707 Meadowlark Circle, Kaylee R. Johnson, et al., roof, $7,800.
808 Choctaw St., Chad Carrier, et al., plumbing inspection.
445 N. 35th St., James P. Pierce Jr., et al., plumbing inspection.
1811 E. Okmulgee Ave., C&C Rental Properties, plumbing inspection.
220 W. Kalmazoo Ave., Paul Hughes, et al., electrical inspection.
2410 Haddock Drive, Muscogee Creek Nation, storm shelter, $3,900.
1109 N. York St., Abbott Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
419 N. L St., Brenda Nevitt, plumbing inspection.
703 Risser Ave., Ivie Peyton Haralson Jr., et al., roof, $7,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.