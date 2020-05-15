May 3-9, 2020
4012 W. Okmulgee Ave., American Legion Inc., certificate of occupancy.
1107 W. Shawnee Bypass, Lee Realty of Muskogee Inc., commercial remodel.
2104 E. Hancock St., Robert H. Bennett, electrical inspection.
513 Baltimore Ave., Jose G. Campos, et al., storm shelter.
700 N. 45th St., Thomas J Schuette Jr., et al., demolition, $8,500.
2007 Denison St., Art Jackson, et al., roofing.
409 Crabtree Road, Robert A. Boggs, et al., demolition, $5,000.
1416 Cherry St., Mark Gann, et al., street cut and backfill.
1808 E. Okmulgee Ave., C&C Rental Properties, street cut and backfill.
3231 S. Cherokee St., Debora S. Mosby, plumbing inspection.
3320 N. Country Club Road, Nicholous Morgan, et al., mechanical inspection.
5 Beckman Drive, Tracy Hoos, et al., mechanical inspection.
3002 Canterbury Ave., Jon Mark Davis Trust, plumbing inspection.
2646 Denver Ave., Arma Lene Redo Trust, plumbing inspection.
909 Utah St., Gina R Jones, plumbing inspection.
557 N. 11th St., NFIW Ventures, LLC, plumbing inspection.
1406 Ellsworth Ave., Javier Quintanar, et al., electrical inspection.
400 N. 13th St., Trei Holdings, LLC, electrical inspection.
1101 Chestnut St., Tyler Brant Brown, plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.