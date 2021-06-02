Muskogee building permits May 9-29

May 9-29, 2021
502 N. Cherokee St., Michael Carter, et al., new construction, $38,000.
1414 S. Cherokee St., Frost Oil Co., new construction, $150,000.
4013 Stone Creek Drive, Christopher Thompson, et al., pool, $8,000.
715 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, commercial remodel, $30,000.
2121 Spruce St., Debbera French, demolition, $3,500.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
50 E. Okmulgee Ave., Jody Pease, et al., commercial roofing, $12,600.
2200 Military Blvd., House of Winn Funeral Home Inc., mechanical inspection.
3000 N. 32nd St., Pilot Travel Centers LLC, mechanical inspection.
3501 Kimberlea Drive, William P. Cale Rev. Living Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
1015 Farris Drive, Frank David Wertz, et al., plumbing inspection.
2308 Haskell St., Red Stick Acquisitions LLC, plumbing inspection.
1120 S. 54th St. W., E.J. Mayes, et al., electrical inspection.
513 Burbank St., Stanley C. Cole, et al., plumbing inspection.
1617 Boston Ave., Charles W. Nigh, et al., plumbing inspection.
1905 S. 24th St. W, Gloria J. Embry, et al., plumbing inspection.
301 N. 32nd St., Jules Property LLC, temporary sign, $250.
2025 Monta Ave., Darrell R. Watkins, et al., plumbing inspection.
2400 Estelle Ave., Muskogee Public Schools, commercial remodel, $10,000.
3604 Court St., Brett Lawler, et al., single family dwelling, $150,000.
3500 Bona Villa Drive, Matthew L. Sanders, et al., electrical inspection.
1222 E. Holden St., Aaron Remis, et al., residential remodel, $35,000.
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, et al., signs, $64,000.
535 1/2 Denison St., Trei Holdings LLC, commercial remodel, $55,000.
2004 N. 11th St., Chick-Fil-A Inc., commercial addition, $140,000.
628 N. York St., Timothy Bales, signs, $3,000.
3501 Severs Ave., Ralph C. De Julliis, et al., mechanical inspection, $40,032.
228 S. C St., Firstar Bank, residential remodel, $10,000.
2904 Davenport St., Gary L. Duvall, residential remodel, $48,000.
801 N. 48th St., Heather A. Jones, et al., accessory building, $22,000.
2834 N. Country Club Road, David P. Jones Trust, residential remodel, $25,000.
4101 Stone Creek Drive, David M. Mabry, et al., accessory building, $30,000.
2412 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee Public Schools, water service.
402 N. S St., Muskogee Public Schools, signs, $90,000.
2412 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee Public Schools, signs, $60,000.
502 S. Third St., Muskogee Vision Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2717 Court St., Gregory Fields, et al., plumbing inspection.
624 S. G St., Jucilet Chavez Olvera, et al., plumbing inspection.
415 Trenton Road, Rodney J. Faith, et al., electrical inspection.
1606 Bluejay Lane, Seborn Jackson III TD, et al., electrical inspection.
3627 E. Augusta Ave., Colony Fine Homes, single family dwelling, $111,935.
3633 E. Augusta Ave., Colony Fine Homes, single family dwelling, $115,764.
601 Georgia Place, Colony Fine Homes, single family dwelling, $124,906.
605 Georgia Place, Colony Fine Homes, single family dwelling, $130,677.
609 Georgia Place, Colony Fine Homes, single family dwelling, $124,494.
2901 Elizabeth Ave., Mark R. Clemens, et al., miscellaneous, $200,000.
1513 Houston St., Billie M. Ellis, et al., demolition, $6,000.
611 Spaulding Blvd., Perry R. Thomas, et al., electrical inspection.
740 Callahan St., Billy Carter, roof, $3,500.
1809 Quail Run, Amber Quillman, et al., miscellaneous, $43,309.
2312 Fredonia St., Alan S. Lindquist, et al., electrical inspection.
213 S. 13th St. Hist., Susannah L Stephens, et al., plumbing inspection.
815 Denver Ave., Ambar Y Benitez Escobar, et al., electrical inspection.
308 Indianapolis Ave., Roosevelt Frazier, plumbing inspection.
2508 Tull Ave., Robert Brendel, et al., plumbing inspection.
721 Dorchester Ave., Lee Homes Solutions LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
2405 N. 32nd St. 27, WX Group 88 LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
902 S. 29th St., Chris Durland, et al., plumbing inspection.
