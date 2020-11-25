Muskogee building permits Nov. 1-21

Nov. 1-21, 2020
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia Pacific Consumer Products, commercial remodel, $210,000.
517 S. Junction St., Timothy A Flusche II, residential remodel, $9,000.
2901 Elizabeth Ave., Mark Clemens, et al., roof, $10,500.
2118 Court St., Miller M. Newman, demolition, $4,000.
316 Dayton St., Muskogee County, demolition, $4,000.
2025 Denver Ave., Ubaldo Oviedo, et al., demolition, $4,000.
1200 E. Holden St., Muskogee County, demolition, $4,000.
2817 Elgin Ave., Muskogee County, demolition, $4,000.
307 Felix St., Norman Ross, Demolition, $4,000.
2409 Garland Ave., Shawn Gandy, et al., demolition, $4,000.
906 Gulick St., Robert Munson II, et al., demolition, $4,000.
1106 Harris St., Frances Capps, demolition, $4,000.
1113 Independence Ave., Tommy McNac, et al., demolition, $4,000.
1628 Live Oak St., Robert L. Bell, demolition, $4,000.
625 W. Martin Luther King St., Beverly J Tillmon, et al., demolition, $4,000.
310 N. Junction St., Josephine Riley, demolition, $4,000.
312 N. 14th St., Floyd Bunch, demolition, $4,000.
609 N. 14th St., Thelma Sango, demolition, $4,000.
614 N. 14th St., Thelma Sango, demolition, $4,000.
1508 N. 15th St., Muskogee County, demolition, $4,000.
403 N. 18th St., Mac Ledbetter Jr., demolition, $4,000.
607 N. B St., Clarence McFarland, demolition, $4,000.
908 N. C St., Tracey Bailey, demolition, $4,000.
606 N. F St., Teodoro Pacheco, demolition, $4,000.
506 N. G St., Nathan Lee Johnson, demolition, $4,000.
438 N. J St., Carlos Aguilar, demolition, $4,000.
716 N. N St., Myrna Payne, demolition, $4,000.
505 S. 24th St., Muskogee County, demolition, $4,000.
922 S. 24th St., Jerry Anderson, et al., demolition, $4,000.
212 S. D St., Justin Young, demolition, $4,000.
1309 Summit St., Muskogee County, demolition, $4,000.
1114 S. F St., Earnest L Milligan, et al., plumbing inspection.
819 Fite St., Andrew J. McBride, et al., plumbing inspection.
540 N. 10th St., Darlene Scott, et al., plumbing inspection.
2405 N. 32nd St., WX Group 88 LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
800 N. York St., Susman Family Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
402 N. 16th St., David Ford, et al., plumbing inspection.
109 S. Camden St., Leeds Family Trust, roof, $5,900.
317 N. Cherokee St., Eugene Morgan III, et al., certificate of occupancy.
440 N. 18th St., Eric Rodgers, et al., plumbing inspection.
702 Market St., Eric Rodgers, et al., plumbing inspection.
505 Valhalla Drive., Eugene Morgan III, et al., plumbing inspection.
2415 Oklahoma Ave., Albert Burns, et al., plumbing inspection.
2129 Findlay, Jerolyn Threats, plumbing inspection.
4400 Gibson St. 128, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 327, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 123, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 140, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 236, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 304, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 323, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
1900 Haskell Blvd., Nationstar Mortgage LLC, residential remodel, $15,000.
3520 Gulick St., Shawn Andrew Gray, et al., residential remodel, $10,000.
1111 N. C St., Curtis Jenkins, et al., electrical inspection.
2210 S. Sixth St. W., Muskogee Cabinet & Trim, et al., plumbing inspection.
2400 N. Country Club Rd., Muskogee Gold & country Club, et al., electrical inspection.
546 S. Seventh St., Bertha Lashuna Anderson, plumbing inspection.
2810 Elgin Ave., Terrance L Oakley, electrical inspection.
400 W. Broadway, Muskogee County, plumbing inspection.
1617B N. York St., Boswell's Auto Parts & Sales Inc., et al., electrical inspection.
807 Chestnut St., Somer Heslar, plumbing inspection.
2813 Hayes St., Cheryl F. Stark, et al., plumbing inspection.
4400 Gibson St. 206, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 244, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 245, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
4400 Gibson St. 308, Bella Vista Village LLC, mobile home inside park, $42,000.
3801 Country Club Drive., Diane Deborah Cohea, residential addition, $150,000.
400 W. Broadway, Muskogee County, et al., commercial roofing, $99,500.
815 East Side Blvd., Brenda Harvey, commercial roofing, $12,400.
805 Seminole St., Donald I Stewart, et al., electrical inspection.
115 Denison St., Arrowhead Mall LLC, street cut & backfill.
101 Rockefeller Drive., City of Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
530 S. 34th St., Muskogee County, certificate of occupancy.
630 S. 40th St., City of Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
223 Grandview Blvd., George Roberson, et al., electrical inspection.
1221 S. 23rd St., Muskogee Housing Authority, et al., plumbing inspection.
515 Carlton Way, Ronald D. Robertson, roof, $5,000.
