Muskogee building permits Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Nov. 29-Dec. 5
411 Talladega St., Muskogee Dairy Farmer Association, certificate of occupancy, $20,000.
2616 Columbus Ave., Donald C. Wardlow, et al., residential remodel, $34,000.
3501 Severs Ave., Ralph C. De Julliis, et al., other, $85,176.
2106 Haskell Blvd., Boulevard Investments LLC, residential remodel, $15,000.
2111 Old Shawnee Road, Robert Cleymaet, et al., plumbing inspection.
1030 N. F St., Tom Tobin, et al., plumbing inspection.
2009 Wood St., Randall O. Brown, et al., plumbing inspection.
1626 N. Aberdeen St., Hazel Dillon, et al., plumbing inspection.
1800 E. Hancock Road, Jimmy Lee Field, demolition, $1,000.
407 Old Shawnee Road., Jose Avelar Lara, electrical inspection.
920 N. 43rd St., Sheltered Work Activity, commercial addition, $80,000.
2410B E. Shawnee Bypass, Highway 69 Outlet, certificate of occupancy.
421 N. 14th St., John Carey, et al., plumbing inspection.
1155 Cherry St., Chris Baranowski, et al., plumbing inspection.
2100 Monta Ave., Jenks Property Management Inc., plumbing inspection.
405 N. 13th St., Apfsdemm Inc., electrical inspection.
743 N. Seventh St., Doug Jackson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2907 Haddock Drive, Bill Lowery, et al., plumbing inspection.
3801 Park Blvd., Joel Murrie, plumbing inspection.
716 N. Seventh St., Terry W. Thompson, et al., plumbing inspection.
718 N. Seventh St., Terry W. Thompson, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.