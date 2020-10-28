Muskogee building permits Oct. 11-24

Oct. 11-24
2480 N. 17th St., Mitchell J. Weinbeck, single family dwelling, $250,000.
4117 Stone Creek Drive, Loneoak Properties LLC, single family dwelling, $240,000.
3503 Canterbury Ave., Rick Vanmeter, et al., curb cut, $3,800.
411 Talladega St., Muskogee Dairy Farmer Association, commercial remodel, $20,000.
2950 N. 32nd St., Bailey Davis, et al., commercial remodel, $5,000.
1105 Cobblestone Circle, Joseph Clay, et al., pool, $72,302.
3400 Jeannie Lane, Charles Heaton, et al., pool, $47,000.
627 N. 18th St., Lachella Maxwell, residential remodel, $10,000.
1643 Cincinnati Ave., Richard Gilbertson, et al., plumbing inspection.
1605 Center Lane, Trei Holdings LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
1721 Monta Ave., Charlotte A Clark, et al., plumbing inspection.
2919 Williams Ave., Ronald R. Bowens, et al., plumbing inspection.
3204 Cherry Place, Kendra Sue Cook, et al., electrical inspection.
4714 Columbus Ave., Micheal Lee Jiles, et al., plumbing inspection.
1152 Locust St., Antonia Camacho Prado, et al., plumbing inspection.
525 N. Country Club Road, Daniel Chepkauskas, single family dwelling, $273,415.
103 S. 32nd St., JKJ Corner Stores LLC, commercial remodel, $350,000.
343 E. Okmulgee Ave., James M. Stanley, et al., electrical inspection.
802 Cherry Place, Don Dennis, et al., plumbing inspection.
