Muskogee building permits Oct. 24-30

Oct. 24-30, 2021
4021 W. Broadway, The American Legion Inc., commercial remodeling, $120,000.
121 S. Second St., City of Muskogee, et al., signs, $6,000.
208 N. P St., Charles P. Smith, et al., plumbing inspection and permit, $7,700.
509 N. K St., Ronald W. Lowe, roof, $6,000.
1501 S. 24th St., Rick Salley, et al., plumbing inspection.
2628 Oklahoma Ave., Roscoe Beasley, et al., plumbing inspection.
3901-A Tull Ave., A&B Distributors, Inc., et al., plumbing inspection.
1106 Gibson St., REI, LLC, plumbing inspection.
708 N. P St., Michael L. Cockrell, et al., plumbing inspection.
715 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, certificate of occupancy.
1225 E. Okmulgee Ave., Tu D. Nguyen, et al., plumbing inspection.
715 S. York St., Greenleaf Apartments, electrical inspection.
710 N. F St., Dawn P. Panell, et al., plumbing inspection.
1600 N. Main St., Kyle Edwards Trust, plumbing inspection.
911 East Side Blvd., Ardalio Torres, et al., plumbing inspection.
810 N. Virginia St., David Campbell, et al., plumbing inspection.
