Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 52F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.