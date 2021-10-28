Oct. 3-23, 2021
2001 E. Woodlands Circle, Jerry Farmer, et al., single-family dwelling, $430,000.
742 N. York St., Odom & Coburn Investments, et al., signs, $4,268.
742 N. York St., Odom & Coburn Investments, et al., signs, $8,000.
604 S. 24th St., Paulette C. Scott, residential remodel, $20,000.
932 S. 22nd St., Fred Nunley, residential remodel, $20,000.
2032 Elgin Ave., Theophilus Walker, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
2135 Topeka Ave., Margaret Walker, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
567 E. Smith Ferry Road, Kali N. Andrews, et al., single-family dwelling, $315,000.
515 Callahan St., Ardalio Torres, et al., electrical inspection.
2022 Robison St., C&C Rental Properties, et al., plumbing inspection.
2563 Monta Place, Pamela J. Testa, et al., plumbing inspection.
715 Texas St., Trei Holdings, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
220 N. 40th St., Housing Authority City of Muskogee, et al., plumbing inspection.
2621 Monta Ave., Alan & Jessica Zbavitel Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
703 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, certificate of occupancy.
347 S. 37th St., American Bank of Oklahoma, et al., signs, $8,000.
2301 Gibson St., EAH Real Property, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
1700 W. Broadway, Caleb Harlin, et al., plumbing inspection.
719 N. Seventh St., APF$DEMM, Inc., et al., electrical inspection.
815 Denver Ave., Ambar Escobar, et al., plumbing inspection.
2001 E. Hancock Road, Tami Walden, et al., plumbing inspection.
1623 Houston St., Larry D. Sanders, et al., plumbing inspection.
2503 Debby Jane Lane, John A. Williams, et al., mechanical inspection.
210 N. G St., Ronald D. Adams, et al., plumbing inspection.
1619 N. Main St., MPI Investments, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
715 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, signs, $10,000.
23200 N. Washington St., Holloway Estates, single-family dwelling, $80,000.
824 Branson Park Drive, Susan Forrest, residential addition, $10,935.
1900 Haskell Blvd., Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
1220 Crestwood, Roy E. McGraw Rev Trust, et al., street cut and backfill, $2,000.
1715 Carver Ave., Gordan Harlin, et al., roof, $2,000.
2603 Oklahoma Ave., APF$DEMM, Inc., et al., electrical inspection.
1121 S. B St., John Phillips, et al., electrical inspection.
2410 Chandler Road, HAC, Inc., signs, $5,000.
2410 Chandler Road, HAC, Inc., signs, $5,000.
527 N. E St., Kevin D. Lee, plumbing inspection.
2617 Columbus Ave., Gladys Anderson, plumbing inspection.
517 N. F St., Z&J Enterprises, LLP, et al., electrical inspection.
3410 Oklahoma Ave., Stan Walker, et al., residential remodel, $10,000.
3600 River Bend Road, Dennis Moore, et al., pool, $65,000.
310 N. 16th St., Northeast Oklahoma Land, curb cut, $4,200.
702 Denver Ave., 3 Forks Properties, LLC, residential remodel, $13,000.
623 S. Junction St., Mildred Harris Colbert TD, plumbing inspection.
1201 Rutherford St., Norma Jones, plumbing inspection.
311 N. S St., Terry Thompson, roof, $10,400.
617 Evelyn Ave., Sharita Nicole Sanders Conrad, plumbing inspection.
100 Windsor Dr., Mike W. Morse Rev. Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
221 S. 15 St., Rinck Family Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
4400 Gibson St. #103, Bella Vista Village, LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
2306 Elliott St., Jennifer Dover, et al., plumbing inspection.
2703 Circle Drive, Gregory Lee Russell, et al., plumbing inspection.
1801 Houston St., Herbert Powers, et al., plumbing inspection.
1534 N. N. Country Club Place, MJE Properties, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
