Muskogee building permits Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2021
2208 Elmira St., Chelsee Loge, et al., miscellaneous, $41,745.
501 N. Main St., Arrowhead Mall, LLC, commercial remodel, $10,000.
2420 N. Main St., John A.Schilt Trust, et al., miscellaneous, $150,000.
431 N. 35th St., Melissa Ann Sewell, et al., residential addition, $1,500.
3401 S. Cherokee Drive, Charles E. Yandell, et al., new construction, $200,000.
2210 Sallie St., Ralph E. Otis, et al., plumbing inspection.
831 N. M St., David A. Casey, et al., new roof, $64,000.
1701 Quail Run, Tommy L. McCullough, et al., roof, $8,500.
901 S. 32nd St., Edwin R. Thayer, et al., plumbing inspection.
1405 Summit St., Alpha Rental Properties, Inc., plumbing inspection.
929 East Side Blvd., Linda M. Johnson, et al., plumbing inspection.
1617 Cincinnati Ave., Joel Cowan, et al., plumbing inspection.
1107 Lowrey St., Lucille Stone, et al., plumbing inspection.
2628 Oklahoma Ave., Roscoe Beasley, et al., plumbing inspection.
449 N. K St., B&C Rental Properties, et al., plumbing inspection.
1330 N. Main St., James Hodge, Inc., plumbing inspection.
2408 Hilltop Ave., Jeffery Reece II, et al., plumbing inspection.
1710 N. 41st St. E, Gregory S. Gilliam, et al., electrical inspection.
1100 S. G St., Yafee Iron & Metal Co., et al., plumbing inspection.
2210 Sallie St., Ralph E. Otis, et al., plumbing inspection.
4021 W. Broadway, The American Legion, Inc., et al., plumbing inspection.
1801 Baltimore Ave., Central Assembly of God Church, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.