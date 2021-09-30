Muskogee building permits Sept. 19-25

Sept. 19-25, 2021
3905 E. Shawnee Bypass, John C. Waters, accessory building, $40,000.
2037 N. 11th St., Steadfast Investments, LLC signs, $10,000.
2264 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC commercial remodel, $20,000.
2831 S. 24th St. W., Renate M. Adamson, accessory building, $24,000.
326 N. G St., John Souza Jr., demolition, $7,800.
3204 Hilltop Ave., Sheila Jo Corley TD, residential remodel, $7,800.
1713 Houston St., Charles A. Walker, et al., plumbing inspection.
3705 N. Country Club Circle, Seabolt Plumbing, plumbing inspection.
2605 Monta Ave., Donna J. Hearon Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
2505 Robin Lane, Carla J. Lovelady Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
2005 Elgin Ave., Robert W. Staton, et al., plumbing inspection.
1102 Harris St., Danny L. Marlow, et al., electrical inspection.
