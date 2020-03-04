Feb. 24-28

• 1512 Locust St., Lisa Palmer, et al., electrical inspection.

• 1806 Turner St., Larry Davis, et al., plumbing inspection.

• 901 Fredonia St., Harvey Morgan, et al., plumbing inspection.

• 905 Fredonia St., Joyce Williams, et al., plumbing inspection.

• 1805 Even Par Ave., residential single family dwelling.

• 1239 Chicago Ave., City of Muskogee, demolition, $45,000.

• 2415 Chandler Road, Archland Property, certificate of occupancy.

• 426 Kendall Blvd., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, plumbing inspection.

• 503 S. P St., Raymond A. Pease, et al., demoliton.

• 2202 S. 27th Place, John R. Little, et al., mechanical inspection.

• 517 N. 17th St., Velda V. Wetzel, et al., plumbing inspection.

• 2353 Manila St., Michael James Richerson, et al., plumbing inspection.

• 2412 Garland Ave., Eugene Prather Jr., et al., plumbing inspection.

• 2208 E. Broadway, US Bank National Association, et al., plumbing inspection.

