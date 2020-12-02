Muskogee building permits

Nov. 22-28, 2020
1152 N. York St., Toby Brantley, sign, $2,370.
425 Boston Ave., City of Muskogee, other, misc.
29 W. Southside Blvd., Roddimeyer III LLC, commercial remodel, $12,000.
423 W. Shawnee Bypass, Lerual Inc., plumbing inspection.
534 S 32nd St., Harshad K. Uka, demolition, $250,000.
236 Kendall Blvd. Hist, Alex Turcios, et al., electrical inspection.
1639 Oxford Lane, Nichelle S. Gaines, et al., plumbing inspection.
