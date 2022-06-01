Muskogee building permits

May 15-28, 2022
501 W. Okmulgee Ave., Pierce Ltd., sign, $150.
2207 Monta Ave., Kirby Ann Milne, single family dwelling, $140,000.
1321 N. Main St., Daniel A. Nault Trustee, sign, $1,000.
1321 N. Main St., Daniel A. Nault Trustee, sign, $3,200.
2300 W. Peak Blvd., Farm Call Vet PLLC, commercial flood, $50,000.
401 E. Broadway, Ark of Faith Foundation Inc., commercial remodel, $20,000.
3820 Eufaula St., Clyde Thomas Jr., et al., plumbing inspection.
2936 S. York St., P&K Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1324 Georgetown Ave., Terry W. Thompson, et al., residential remodel, $5,000.
900 Osage St., Donis Irons, et al., demolition, $8,500.
325 East Side Blvd., RT&D Properties LLC, temporary sign, $250.
2201 E. Broadway, Craig Family Intervivios Trust, storm shelter, $3,600.
1618 Houston St., Thomas C. Roachell, plumbing inspection.
2034 Robison St., Jeremy Branchcomb, et al., plumbing inspection.
1201 Keaton St., Claudie E. Brooks, et al., plumbing inspection.
301 N. 44th St., Levi T. Garrett, et al., roof, $12,500.
1701 N. York St., Gazi Jonys LLC, demolition, $7,200.
510 N. York St., David G. Jones, et al., commercial remodel, $30,000.
2524 Hilltop Ave., Betty J. Kelton Trust, plumbing inspection.
435 Trenton Road, Janice W. Little Rev Trust, et al., plumbing inspection, $950.
439 Trenton Road, Tiffany B. Taylor, et al., plumbing inspection, $950.
717 S. 30th St., Richard D. Erdman, et al., plumbing inspection.
704 Court St., Jerry Anderson, et al., commercial roofing, $7,000.
702 S. Cherokee St., Alejandro Ontiveros, roof, $2,500.
2617 Turner St., Glenn A. Robinson, et al., roof, $8,500.
5300 W. Okmulgee Ave., Robert Kershaw Jr. Trustee, certificate of occupancy.
125 S. Main St., RGR Inc., commercial remodel, $2,750,000.
4011 W. Okmulgee Ave., Honor Heights Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
3811 Boston Ave., Billey Jo Williams, commercial new construction, $35,000.
3200-F E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, commercial remodel, $4,524,016.
1629 N. Main St., MPI Investments, commercial remodel, $15,000.
1631 N. Main St., MPI Investments, commercial remodel, $15,000.
2416 E. Shawnee Bypass, Highway 69 Outlet Inc., commercial remodel, $1,200,000.
4400 Callery Drive, Muskogee Ready Mix LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2717 Court St., Gregory Fields, et al., electrical inspection.
1027 W. Martin Luther King St., Delbert Jackson, et al., plumbing inspection.
609 S. 11th St., Kimheu Teav, et al., electrical inspection.
413 N. J St., Karen Ann Ingle, roof, $6,680.
2705 Oklahoma Ave., Givens Financial LLC, electrical inspection.
427 S. 13th St. Hist., Sheree Williams, et al., plumbing inspection.
5214 Emporia Ave., Laura Brooks, plumbing inspection.
1907 Quail Run Rd., Stephen L. Bolen Jr., et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
