Jan. 17-23, 2021
3504 W. Okmulgee Ave., Armstrong Properties, LLC, Sign, $7,078.
3504 W. Okmulgee Ave., Armstrong Properties, LLC, Sign, $9,690.
1401 Beacon St., Ideal A Partnership, commercial remodel, $150,000.
2803 Haskell Blvd., Dennis D. Wilhite, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
911 N. York St., David and Krinna Hix Trust, Sign, $2,900.
302 Honor Heights Drive, All Nations Mission Center, Inc., sidewalk, $800.
602 N. Main St., Boswell's Auto Parts and Sales, temporary sign.
2200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, plumbing inspection.
419 S. Cherokee St., Diamondback Properties, LLC, et al., street cut and backfill.
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, electrical inspection.
438 Palmer Drive, Phyllis George, et al., curb cut, $90,000.
2103 Court St., Allen Jackson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2815 Monta Place, Shelly Schoonover, et al., plumbing inspection.
304 N. 11th St., WCRM Management III, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
2900 Hayes St., Kurt Thomas Smith, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.