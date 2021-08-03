July 25-31, 2021
306 W. Broadway, Robert L. Locke Jr., et al., certificate of occupancy.
901 W. Okmulgee Ave., Virgil D. Large, commercial remodel, $50,000.
2235 N. 32nd St., CMH Homes Inc., mobile home outside park, $200,000.
3415 Chandler Road, Reef LLC, commercial remodel, $4,000.
930 Texas St., JRT Realty Investment LLC, roof, $10,600.
2206 Sallie St., Ralph E. and Ruby Otis Trust, accessory building, $25,000.
103 York Village Drive, Village East Holdings LLC, plumbing inspection.
548 S. Fourth St., Muskogee Art District Homes LP, et al., plumbing inspection.
4 E. Shawnee Bypass, AREC 33 LLC, electrical inspection.
316 Iola St., James Harrison, et al., demolition, $5,000.
722 Fredonia St., Narvel Lonzo Minnick, et al., demolition, $3,000.
1015 N. M St., David Wood, et al., plumbing inspection.
1015 N. M St., David Wood, et al., street cut & backfill.
914 A W. Shawnee Bypass, KWD River City Inv. LP, certificate of occupancy.
2816 Oklahoma Ave., Tommy E. Moore, et al., plumbing inspection.
832 N. Main St., Jimmy D. Stewart Rev. Trust, et al., electrical inspection.
2417 Court St., Juanita F. Wilson, et al., electrical inspection.
