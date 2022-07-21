Muskogee building permits

July 3-16, 2022
1222 S. 32nd St., Cornelia Ann McLain Trust, commercial remodel, $8,000.
O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 301 N. York St., Frank & Lynn Kirk Trust, commercial remodel, $850,000.
3200-F E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, commercial addition, $7,881,147.
200 Foltz Lane, William Foltz, et al., curb cut, $6,500.
3001 Denver Ave., Theodore Pearson, residential remodel, $20,000.
501 W. Shawnee Bypass, McElhaney Trust, et al., commercial remodel, $40,000.
705 Belmont Road, Wesley Stanley, et al., residential addition, $24,000.
1906 N. 11th St., Charles Ralph Leggett Trust, certificate of occupancy.
1205 Turner St., Gerald Goad, mount mobile home outside park, $70,000.
2101 Sallie St., Ronald E. Hornback, roof, $5,000.
1501 Ellsworth Ave., Charles E. Helton, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
2704 Elizabeth Ave., Larry D. Watson, et al., electrical inspection.
2821 Garland Ave., Affordable Realty LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
4105 Cobblestone Drive, Matthew Pemberton, et al., plumbing inspection.
605 Hilltop Lane, Charles S. Raper, et al., plumbing inspection.
3500-A Jefferson St., Sheryl Berlin, et al., plumbing inspection.
205 Kent Drive, Mark W. Webb, et al., plumbing inspection.
100 N. David Lane, Tamar Properties LLC, electrical inspection.
1900 Timberline Road, Chris W. Williams, et al., mechanical inspection.
901 W. Okmulgee Ave., Virgil D. Large, Commercial remodel, $50,000.
2206 Sallie St., Ralph E. & Rubey Otis Trust, accessory building, $25,000.
1416 Cherry St., Mark Gann, et al., residential addition, $20,000.
800 Altamont St., Muskogee Board of Education, commercial remodel, $10,956,338.
331 S. 32nd St., Tigerlily Properties LLC, et al., signs, $1,400.
331 S. 32nd St., Tigerlily Properties LLC, et al., signs, $1,000.
331 S. 32nd St., Tigerlily Properties LLC, et al., signs, $3,000.
331 S. 32nd St., Tigerlily Properties LLC, et al., signs, $4,000.
331 S. 32nd St., Tigerlily Properties LLC, et al., signs, $17,000.
603 Geneva Ave., Adriana Tabaco, et al., electrical inspection.
2620 Court St., Helen M. Dunnivan, residential remodel, $17,500.
4430 Callery Drive, Sheri Glasgow, electrical inspection.
2504 Margaret Lynn Drive, Morgan Erin Abel, residential remodel, $3,500.
4117 E. Broadway, Russell Henderson, et al., plumbing inspection.
505 Hilltop Place, Glenn O. Gardner, et al., roof, $15,000.
4118 W. Broadway, Woodward Properties LLC, et al., demolition, $3,420.
907 S. D St., Joe Lynn Elsey, et al., demolition, $2,850.
916 Denver Ave., Mitchell Allen Carmen, et al., demolition, $5,130.
1305 N. 13th St., Robert Sims, et al., demolition, $3,206.
2805 Columbus Ave., Doris L. Cole Trust, et al., demolition, $4,987.
317 S. Sixth St., Howell A. Coltharp, et al., demolition, $4,560.
1701 Walnut St., Debora Mosey, et al., demolition, $5,130.
230 S. 13th St. Hist., Juan D. Raya Barraza, et al., roof, $5,000.
1224 McCloud St., Kathleen Adair, et al., demolition, $3,200.
2127 Euclid Ave., Theresa A. Reutlinger, et al., demolition, $3,100.
1921 S. 24th St., Robert L. Mullican, et al., demolition, $2,000.
