Aug. 22-Sept. 18, 2021
3229 E. Harris Road, Stanley's Investments, LLC single family dwelling, $350,000.
203 N. David Lane, Melvin R. and Dora J. Gilmore Trust, residential remodel, $15,000.
1108 S. B St., Nelson Rodd, et al., roof, $5,700.
800 S. 12th St., William Seay, residential remodel, $10,000.
700 Indiana St., Gerald Wayne Abbott Rev Trust, et al., mechanical inspection.
105 S. B St., Jernigan & Lorenz Inc., et al., plumbing inspection.
1615 Oxford Lane, Michael Diaz, plumbing inspection.
1501 Chicago Ave., Charles Ralph Leggett, et al., electrical inspection.
1311 Fremont Ave., Melvin Parker, et al., electrical inspection.
1200 W. Okmulgee Ave., Red Rock Properties Inc., commercial remodel, $100,000.
1119 Harris St., Johnathan McFarland, mobile home outside park, $4,500.
2111 Columbus Ave., Steven DeWayne McHenry, residential remodel, $15,000.
567 E. Smith Ferry Road, Kali N. Andrews, foundation only.
2304 Michael Road, Clint Wildman, et al., residential remodel, $50,000.
4511 Callery Drive, Skep Materials, LLC, electrical inspection.
1100 Summit St., Ricky Dale McFarland, et al., plumbing inspection.
3206 Phoenix Drive, John G. Parham, electrical inspection.
2224 Robison St., Jimmy Frazier, et al., electrical inspection.
306 Dunbar St., Patrick W. Herriman, et al., plumbing inspection.
112 N. R St., Glenda Weaver Revoc Trust, roof, $6,000.
510 N. 16th St., Sally A Stokes Weisenbach, electrical inspection.
2601 Boston Ave., Michael Rankin, et al., electrical inspection.
1311 Summit St., Valentin Mares, et al., electrical inspection.
700 N. York St., Erly Rush Coffee House, LLC, demolition, $4,500.
2709 Monta Place, Crystal Antuna, et al., plumbing inspection.
1304 Horn St., Morrison Family Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
1220 Crestwood St., Roy E. McGraw Rev. Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
530 N. Anthony St., John Morrison, et al., plumbing inspection.
920 N. 43rd St., Sheltered Work Activity, certificate of occupancy.
3013 S. Cherokee Drive, Karen E. Franklin Rev. Liv. Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
3601 N. Country Club Circle, Randy K. Menie, et al., certificate of occupancy.
2238 N. 32nd St., Bill D. Inhofe, et al., electrical inspection.
1520 E. Okmulgee Ave., Bijue He, residential remodel, $5,000.
2238 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, certificate of occupancy.
1009 S. 30th St., Remlok Investments, LLC, residential remodel, $10,000.
2819 Military Blvd., Patco Hotels, LLC, sidewalk, $7,500.
1517 Ellsworth Ave., Glenda R. Stockam, et al., plumbing inspection.
2015 N. York St., Michael A. Hitt, et al., plumbing inspection.
2140 Elmira St., Jordan S. Carlson, et al., electrical inspection.
710 S. 29th St., Dameekia S. Edwards, et al., electrical inspection.
709 Independence Ave., Trei Holdings, LLC, plumbing inspection.
1510 Sallie St., Renee Boyer, et al., plumbing inspection.
300 Phoenix Village Road, Rebecca Cannon, curb cut, $16,284.
711 N. 28th St., Ronnie Leroy Brown, et al., plumbing inspection.
427 East Side Blvd., Haskell Leon Duren, et al., plumbing inspection.
429 East Side Blvd., Jo Ellen Ledbetter, plumbing inspection.
709 East Side Blvd., Brenda Renee Mark, plumbing inspection.
306 Dunbar St., Patrick W. Herriman, plumbing inspection.
940 N. York St., Shelle Hamlin, et al., electrical inspection.
1305 S. 32nd St., McClain Furniture Inc., et al., demolition, $5,000.
826 S. 22nd St., Dale Butler, plumbing inspection.
4009 Eufaula St., MCCOYS, et al., plumbing inspection.
1401 Summit St., Jeffery C. Triplett, et al., plumbing inspection.
1408 Out Of Bounds Drive, Ronald W. Huffman, et al., plumbing inspection.
529 N. 18th St., Neighborhood Housing, certificate of occupancy.
