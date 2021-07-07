Muskogee building permits

June 13-July 3
1911 Euclid Ave., Anna Denson, certificate of occupancy.
541 N. Cherokee St., Ice Cold Enterprises, commercial remodel, $400,000.
3133 Azalea Park Drive, Marushi Corporation, certificate of occupancy.
3208 Phoenix Drive, Rampley Family Rev Trust, residential addition, $11,288.
532 Terrace Place, Sammie Stanford Trust, et al., residential addition, $7,000.
3800 E. Harris Road, Ronald Bruce Montgomery, demolition, $5,000.
1620 Tamaroa St., Shinn Properties, roof, $5,900.
14 Spring Creek Road, Mickey Duncan, roof, $6,000.
911 S. B St., Salvador Coronado, roof, $6,000.
1442 Locust St., Daria Prado, et al., plumbing inspection.
1101 W. Okmulgee Ave., Clifford R. Muselmann Sr. Trust, plumbing inspection.
308 Indianapolis Ave., Roosevelt Frazier, et al., plumbing inspection.
2408 Canterbury Ave., Miles Sala II, et al., plumbing inspection.
100 N. David Lane, Tamar Properties LLC, commercial remodel, $700,000.
516 Cary Place, Douglas M. Shipe, et al., mechanical inspection.
215 State St. Hist., First National Bank & Trust Co., et al., miscellaneous, $25,000.
2415 N. 32nd St., WX Group 88 LLC, commercial remodel, $75,000.
520 Irving St., Ezequiel Rodriguez, curb cut, $3,000.
717 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, et al., plumbing inspection.
4619 Oklahoma Ave., Terry Daniels, at al., plumbing inspection.
555 N. 10th St., Deborah M. Williams, plumbing inspection.
615 N. G St., Kelly Raedawn O'Neal, curb cut, $4,000.
1504 E. Okmulgee Ave., Jason King, et al., plumbing inspection.
2411 Boston St., Cynthia Tate Ball TD, et al., plumbing inspection.
3211 Chandler Road, Bre Knight Sh OK Owner LLC, certificate of occupancy.
817 1/2 Callahan St., Gregorio Tinajero Jr., et al., certificate of occupancy.
611 Azalea Drive, Century Steps Inc., commercial remodel, $150,000.
1320 W. 53rd St. S., Trisha Lund, et al., water service.
111 S. Edmond Place, Morrison Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2112 Nebraska Ave., Stephen Ortiz, et al., pool, $35,000.
1215 S. 32nd St., Michael Rankin, et al., commercial addition, $80,000.
2403 Manila St., Tommy L. Byrd, et al., demolition, $3,200.
612 Fremont Ave., Lorean Cotton, demolition, $4,800.
840 N. 84th St. W., unspecified, water service.
419 N. 19th St., Greta Davis, et al., electrical inspection.
229 Independence Ave., Harold Lee Goodman, plumbing inspection.
1608 Avondale St., Darrell Watkins, et al., plumbing inspection.
902 S. 29th St., Chris Durland, electrical inspection.
