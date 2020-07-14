Muskogee building permits

July 5-11, 2020
116 N. Main St., United Commercial Property Inc., certificate of occupancy.
316 Court St., Maxim One Commercial Property, certificate of occupancy.
605 W. Shawnee Bypass, The Saxton Group, water service.
402 N. S St., Muskogee Public Schools, new construction.
617 Arthur St., Nicholas Simon, et al., mobile home outside park.
2911 Old Shawnee Road, Robert Cleymaet, et al., commercial remodel.
3317 S. Cherokee Drive, Tower Inspection Inc., miscellaneous.
3410 Oklahoma Ave., Stan Walker, et al., residential remodel.
228 S. C St., Firstar Bank, residential remodel.
2601 W. Shawnee Bypass, Glenda L Young Rev Trust, electrical inspection.
911 W. Broadway, Foster Family Limited Partnership, commercial remodel.
1711 W. Shawnee Bypass, Riverside of McAlester LLC, mechanical inspection.
1411 N. Country Club Road, John D. Mose Jr., et al., demolition, $1,800.
1304 Locust St., Chad W. Field, roof.
3705 Fondulac St., Eric Wyatt, plumbing inspection.
3302 Cromwell St., Thomas Engelbrecht, et al., plumbing inspection.
