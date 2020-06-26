Muskogee Building Permits

June 14-20

• 806 North St., Gabriela Castillo, et al., accessory building, $1,000.

• 4130 Howard St., Brenda Jean Harvey, roofing, $9,100.

• 3404 Park Place N., Mark S. and Pamela K. Smalley, demolition, $7,800.

• 412 N. 34th St., US Bank National Association, RES remodel, $12,000.

• 517 Burbank St., Edward Larson Rev Trust, et al., roofing, $9,200.

• 320 S. Fifth St., Muskogee Transfer and Storage Co., electrical inspection.

• 2622 Callahan St., Lillian and Howard Jayne, electrical inspection.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you