Muskogee Building Permits

June 14-20
• 806 North St., Gabriela Castillo, et al., accessory building, $1,000.
• 4130 Howard St., Brenda Jean Harvey, roofing, $9,100.
• 3404 Park Place N., Mark S. and Pamela K. Smalley, demolition, $7,800.
• 412 N. 34th St., US Bank National Association, RES remodel, $12,000.
• 517 Burbank St., Edward Larson Rev Trust, et al., roofing, $9,200.
• 320 S. Fifth St., Muskogee Transfer and Storage Co., electrical inspection.
• 2622 Callahan St., Lillian and Howard Jayne, electrical inspection.
