Muskogee building permits

Oct. 25-31
2450 E. Shawnee Bypass, Superior Graphics, sign.
600 E. Kalamazoo Ave., Normita S. Hooper, electrical inspection.
1721 Monta Ave., Charlotte A. Clark, addition, $42,000.
329 N. N St., Don Ray Spradley, et al., residential remodel, $60,000.
1517 Hayes St., Richard V. Morgan, et al., accessory building, $15,000.
2801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Destany Kiefer, plumbing inspection.
1701 Fredonia St., Tasha Properties LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
1005 W. Aberdeen Drive, Gillermo Lopez, et al., plumbing inspection.
3204 Hilltop Ave., Sheila Jo TD Corley, residential addition, $25,000.
1012 Boston Ave., P&C Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
1721 Houston St., Nancy R. Wigging, et al., plumbing inspection.
2108 Dayton St., Gabe Mosteller, et al., plumbing inspection.
1408 W. Shawnee Ave., Hoffman Printing Building Co., plumbing inspection.
731 Terrace Blvd., 3 Forks Properties LLC, plumbing inspection.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, certificate of occupancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.